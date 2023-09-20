News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Socialist, Secular' missing from new copies of Constitution: Adhir

'Socialist, Secular' missing from new copies of Constitution: Adhir

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 20, 2023 10:15 IST
The leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, raised concerns over the alleged attack on the Constitution by saying that new copies of the Constitution that were handed to the politicians on the opening day of the new Parliament building don't have the words 'socialist secular'.

IMAGE: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury holds the Constitution of India in his hands as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other MPs move towards the new building of the Parliament during the Special Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

"The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (September 19), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist secular'," he said, while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

 

He further added, "We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976, but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern."

He alleged, "Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me."

Chowdhury said, "I tried to raise this issue, but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue."

