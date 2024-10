Self-styled godman Surajpal also known as 'Bhole Baba' appeared before the judicial commission in Lucknow investigating the July 2 stampede at his congregation in Hathras which led to the death of 121 people, most of them women and children.

IMAGE: Bhole Baba appears before a judicial commission as part of the ongoing investigation in the Hathras stampede incident in Lucknow, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com