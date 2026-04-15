Smriti Irani Accuses TMC of Corruption, Promises Financial Aid for Women in West Bengal

Smriti Irani launches a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, promising significant financial aid to women if the BJP wins the upcoming elections, addressing concerns over corruption and women's safety.

Key Points Smriti Irani accuses the TMC government in West Bengal of large-scale corruption and financial mismanagement.

The BJP promises Rs 3,000 monthly cash support for women in West Bengal if elected, through the 'Matri Shakti Bharosa Card' scheme.

Irani claims West Bengal received substantial central assistance but suffers from a 'cut-money culture'.

Concerns are raised over law and order, women's safety, and alleged irregularities in welfare schemes under the TMC government.

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' includes promises of financial assistance for pregnant women, creation of 'Lakhpati Didis', and reservation for women in government jobs.

Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday attacked the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging large-scale corruption, financial mismanagement and failure to ensure women's safety, while promising a monthly cash support of Rs 3,000 for every woman if the saffron party is voted to power in the state.

Addressing a press conference after launching the 'Matri Shakti Bharosa Card', Irani claimed that despite substantial central assistance, the state continues to suffer from what she termed a "cut-money culture."

The Matri Shakti Bhorosa Card is an initiative by the BJP in West Bengal to provide direct financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month to women. It is designed as a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme aimed at empowering women, with the cards used to enrol beneficiaries for this monthly support if the party wins the state election.

Responding to TMC allegations of the Centre withholding the state's funds, she claimed West Bengal received Rs 7.24 lakh crore in tax devolution and around Rs 3 lakh crore in grants-in-aid between 2014 and 2026, apart from Rs 24,000 crore in interest-free loans for capital expenditure.

Questioning the utilisation of funds, she alleged irregularities in welfare schemes, including the existence of "25 lakh fake job cards" under MGNREGA.

"Who took that money? Why was cash recovered from the homes of TMC ministers?" she asked.

Concerns Over Law and Order and Women's Safety

Targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the former Union minister also flagged concerns over law and order and women's safety, citing incidents of violence and alleging intimidation of victims and their families in high-profile cases, including the R G Kar hospital incident.

BJP's Promises for Women's Empowerment

Highlighting the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', she said the party has promised Rs 3,000 per month for all women, Rs 21,000 assistance for pregnant women, creation of 75 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis', 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, and financial aid for girls enrolling in graduation courses.

Irani said, "I realised the TMC government's approach towards women when I was the Union minister for women and child development. When the Centre announced the establishment of 'one-stop centres' for women facing violence, we faced difficulties in rolling it out in Bengal."

Now all over India, there are more than 900 such centres funded entirely by the Union government through which over 3.3 lakh cases related to crimes against women have been addressed, she said.

Employment and Other Issues

On employment, she alleged that the lack of opportunities has forced large-scale migration of youth from the state.

Referring to poll-related violence, she claimed BJP workers continue to face attacks but remain committed to democratic processes.

Dismissing the TMC's campaign around alleged restrictions on fish consumption under a BJP regime, Irani termed it a "diversionary tactic".

Instead, she questioned the decline in fish production in the state and the increasing dependence on supplies from other states.

"The real issue is how taxpayers' money is utilised, how women's safety is ensured, and how development can be accelerated under the BJP government," she said.