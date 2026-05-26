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Smoke detected on IndiGo flight at Bengaluru, 2 injured during evacuation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read

May 26, 2026 23:56 IST

DGCA is investigating the incident, and the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.

Smoke detected on IndiGo flight

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • More than 230 people were evacuated from an IndiGo flight at Bengaluru airport after smoke was detected in the aircraft during taxiing.
  • The incident involved flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai operated by an A321 aircraft.
  • Two passengers sustained minor injuries while emergency evacuation was carried out using escape slides.
  • The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said smoke was noticed in both the cockpit and cabin after pushback, prompting immediate evacuation.
  • The aircraft has been grounded for inspection and investigation, while IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft for the flight.

Two passengers were injured during the evacuation of more than 230 people from an IndiGo aircraft after smoke was detected in the cabin and cockpit at the Bengaluru airport on Tuesday evening, according to sources.

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, and the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.

 

In a statement, IndiGo said all customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by its teams to ensure their well-being.

'On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to the runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were informed,' the airline said.

Passengers evacuated after smoke detected in cabin, cockpit

The sources said there were more than 230 people on board the A321 aircraft.

The DGCA said the emergency evacuation of passengers were carried out from the A321 aircraft VT-IME.

After pushback, when the plane commenced taxiing, smoke was observed in the cockpit and cabin, the regulator said in a statement.

'Crew carried emergency evacuation of passengers using all escape slides. During the evacuation process, two passengers received minor injury. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection/rectification,' DGCA said and added that it was investigating the incident.

An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, the airline said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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