Smog Over The Cities

Glimpses from Agra, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata and Mumbai.

AGRA

IMAGE: Can you spot the Taj Mahal amid the fog as the air quality sinks to the 'Moderate' category in Agra, November 24, 2024, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

NEW DELHI

IMAGE: A Delhi Metro train moves through dense smog near Akshardham in New Delhi, November 25, 2024. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A thick layer of smog covers the area near Akshardham on Monday. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution as the air quality deteriorates in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

GURUGRAM

IMAGE: Commuters make their way amid low visibility in Gurugram on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

KOLKATA

IMAGE: A thin layer of smog engulfs the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Smog covers the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

MUMBAI

IMAGE: Buildings barely visible in Mumbai as the air quality continues to deteriorate in the city, November 26, 2024, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com