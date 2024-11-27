News
Smog Over The Cities

Smog Over The Cities

By REDIFF NEWS
November 27, 2024 10:48 IST
Glimpses from Agra, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata and Mumbai.

 

AGRA

IMAGE: Can you spot the Taj Mahal amid the fog as the air quality sinks to the 'Moderate' category in Agra, November 24, 2024, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

NEW DELHI

IMAGE: A Delhi Metro train moves through dense smog near Akshardham in New Delhi, November 25, 2024. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A thick layer of smog covers the area near Akshardham on Monday. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution as the air quality deteriorates in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

GURUGRAM

IMAGE: Commuters make their way amid low visibility in Gurugram on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

KOLKATA

IMAGE: A thin layer of smog engulfs the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Smog covers the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

MUMBAI

IMAGE: Buildings barely visible in Mumbai as the air quality continues to deteriorate in the city, November 26, 2024, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
