News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Delhi schools, colleges go online as air quality worsens

Delhi schools, colleges go online as air quality worsens

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 19, 2024 09:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi University would shift to online classes till November 23 and the Jawaharlal Nehru University till November 22, the varsities announced amid worsening air quality levels in the city.

IMAGE: Commuters make their way amid thick smog as Delhi's air quality remains in the 'severe' category, at Mayur Vihar Phase -1 in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The decision comes as the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reached "alarmingly high" levels, prompting concerns about health and safety. At 4 pm, Delhi's AQI was 494.

Delhi University in a notification said regular classes in "physical mode" will resume on November 25. JNU, in its statement, said it would conduct all classes online till November 22.

 

The schedule of exams and interviews, however, remains unchanged, the universities said.

The Delhi government has termed the air situation a "medical emergency" and urged institutions to take preventive measures in the interest of public health.

The two major factors affecting the city's air are weather conditions and stubble burning.

Several schools and colleges in the region have already started shifting to online classes due to the poor air.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi's Pollution Nightmare!
Delhi's Pollution Nightmare!
How can you take risk?: SC raps govt over Delhi air
How can you take risk?: SC raps govt over Delhi air
How To Protect Yourself From Poor AQI
How To Protect Yourself From Poor AQI
Elon Musk's SpaceX launches ISRO's satellite
Elon Musk's SpaceX launches ISRO's satellite
Sensational Sreeleela's Such A Mood-Lifter!
Sensational Sreeleela's Such A Mood-Lifter!
Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras
Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras
Look, Who Modi Met In Rio!
Look, Who Modi Met In Rio!
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
SC steps in as Delhi air quality slips to 'severe+'
SC steps in as Delhi air quality slips to 'severe+'
Toxic haze envelops Delhi, docs warn of health risks
Toxic haze envelops Delhi, docs warn of health risks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances