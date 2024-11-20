50% of Delhi govt staffers to work from home amid rising air pollution

Half of the staff in Delhi government offices will work from home while private organisations have been urged to follow suit amid alarmingly high air pollution in the national capital.

IMAGE: Police personnel walk through dense smog as the air quality deteriorates to 'severe plus category', at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

However, essential services such as healthcare, sanitation, public transport, fire services, law enforcement, power supply, water treatment, and emergency response operations will continue to work in full capacity to ensure public services remain unaffected.

Nearly 80 departments and different agencies in the Delhi government, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, employ approximately 1.4 lakh people.

On Wednesday, Delhi witnessed yet another dawn with a blanket of toxic air as it recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 426 in the "severe" category, which followed the coldest night of the season in the city so far. Residents have reported eye irritation, respiratory discomfort, and other health issues.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, in a post on X, said 50 per cent of the staff in government offices will work from home.

He also urged private offices, industries and businesses to implement similar measures to help mitigate the city's air pollution crisis.

Rai suggested that private entities consider shifting office hours to begin between 10:30 am and 11:00 am to reduce vehicular congestion during peak hours. "Adjusting office timings will not only ease traffic pressure but also curb vehicle emissions," he said.

To address vehicular pollution, the government has advised companies with a large workforce to arrange shuttle bus services for employees, similar to the measures the Delhi government has implemented for its own staff.

"We are continuously working to reduce pollution levels and today's decisions are part of that effort. We hope the situation improves in the coming days," Rai said.

He also criticised the BJP-led governments in neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, for "failing" to take adequate measures to control pollution.

"Delhi is surrounded by BJP-ruled states and their lack of proactive action is affecting us. I urge them to participate in these efforts to combat pollution, just as the Delhi government is doing," Rai said.

The combination of falling temperatures and dense smog has worsened the situation, further reducing visibility and exacerbating health concerns. The city has been under Stage IV restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) since Monday.

These restrictions include a ban on construction and demolition activities, curbs on diesel vehicles, school closures and a prohibition on the entry of diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles into Delhi, except those transporting essential goods. Industrial operations contributing to air pollution have also been restricted.