HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Smog Blankets Mumbai

Smog Blankets Mumbai

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2024 12:30 IST

x

Air quality in different parts of Mumbai dipped to nearly poor levels on Monday, December 30, 2024, prompting the civic authorities to call for strict pollution control measures, including the halting of construction activities.

Air Quality Index in parts of Mumbai breached the 200-mark.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation urged Mumbaikars to use public transport, avoid burning waste.

 

IMAGE: A thick layer of smog engulfs the city as the air quality deteriorates, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: A view of high rise buildings in the Bandra Reclamation area which are barely visible amid the smog, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Vijay Chowk in New Delhi is also covered in smog as air quality remains in the 'very poor' category in the national capital, here and below. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai wakes up to layer of smog, air quality worsens
Mumbai wakes up to layer of smog, air quality worsens
AQI Spike Triggers Health Crisis
AQI Spike Triggers Health Crisis
Why Air Quality In Mumbai Is So BAD
Why Air Quality In Mumbai Is So BAD
Smog Over The Cities
Smog Over The Cities
The Taj Covered By Smog
The Taj Covered By Smog

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vidya Balan's Most Iconic Sari Moments

webstory image 2

Who's Who On The ONOE Panel

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

India's first glass bridge over sea opens in Kanniyakumari1:44

India's first glass bridge over sea opens in Kanniyakumari

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach1:09

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach

As 2024 ends, witness the year's last sunrise with breathtaking views1:56

As 2024 ends, witness the year's last sunrise with...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD