Smog Blankets Mumbai

Air quality in different parts of Mumbai dipped to nearly poor levels on Monday, December 30, 2024, prompting the civic authorities to call for strict pollution control measures, including the halting of construction activities.

Air Quality Index in parts of Mumbai breached the 200-mark.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation urged Mumbaikars to use public transport, avoid burning waste.

IMAGE: A thick layer of smog engulfs the city as the air quality deteriorates, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of high rise buildings in the Bandra Reclamation area which are barely visible amid the smog, here and below.

IMAGE: Vijay Chowk in New Delhi is also covered in smog as air quality remains in the 'very poor' category in the national capital, here and below. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo