HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Slain Aus shooter Sajid Akram visited Hyderabad six times: Police

Slain Aus shooter Sajid Akram visited Hyderabad six times: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 19, 2025 19:46 IST

x

Sajid Akram, the slain suspect in the recent mass shooting in Australia, visited Hyderabad six times over a span of 27 years after leaving India in 1998, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said on Friday.

IMAGE: People pay respects at Bondi Pavilion to victims of a shooting during a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, on December 15, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

He said the Telangana police initiated an inquiry after the address mentioned in Sajid Akram's Indian passport was traced to Hyderabad.

During the inquiry, police found that Akram was born in Hyderabad and visited the city for the first time in October 2000 after migrating abroad in 1998 for education and employment.

 

He was accompanied by his European wife during that visit.

He later visited Hyderabad in 2004 and again in February 2009, following his father's death, though the visit was not for attending the funeral, the DGP said.

Akram subsequently visited the city in July 2012 and March 2016 to settle property-related matters with his family members.

"His last visit was in July 2022, ostensibly to meet his mother and sister. This is all the information we have regarding his links to Hyderabad. We have no information suggesting his radicalisation took place here or that he had any such links in the city," Reddy told reporters.

He was responding to a question on whether Akram's visits to Hyderabad could have contributed to his alleged radicalisation or if he had any local connections.

According to the Telangana police, Akram's visits to India after migrating to Australia were primarily for family-related reasons, including property issues and visits to elderly relatives.

At least 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi beach in a mass shooting on December 14.

Australian authorities have described the incident as a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State.

According to officials, the suspects were a father and son, aged 50 and 24. The older man, identified as Sajid Akram, was shot dead, while his son is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops
Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops
Slain Bondi Beach shooter renewed Indian passport from Sydney in 2022
Slain Bondi Beach shooter renewed Indian passport from Sydney in 2022
Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports
Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports
Meet the Indian-origin man who helped restrain Bondi beach shooter
Meet the Indian-origin man who helped restrain Bondi beach shooter
Father-son duo carried out Bondi beach shooting
Father-son duo carried out Bondi beach shooting

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Bhagyashree visits Kashi, takes Boat Ride at Dashashwamedh Ghat2:39

Bhagyashree visits Kashi, takes Boat Ride at...

Kartik Aaryan Wins Hearts with His Dapper Appearance1:09

Kartik Aaryan Wins Hearts with His Dapper Appearance

Vidya Balan's Simple Yet Stunning Look at a School Annual Function1:00

Vidya Balan's Simple Yet Stunning Look at a School Annual...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO