Home  » News » Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops

Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 16, 2025 17:50 IST

Sajid Akram, one of the suspects in the recent mass shooting at Bondi beach in Australia, is a native of Hyderabad, the Telangana Police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A member of the Jewish community lights a candle during a vigil to honour the victims of a mass shooting that targeted a Jewish holiday celebration on Sunday at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, on December 16, 2025. Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

He migrated to Australia 27 years ago and had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad, the Telangana DGP office said in a statement.

The factors that led to radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana, it said.

 

 

Sajid Akram completed his B.Com in Hyderabad and migrated to Australia in search of employment in November 1998, it said.

A mass shooting in which 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach was 'a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State', Australia's federal police commissioner Krissy Barrett said Tuesday.

The suspects were a father and son, aged 50 and 24, authorities have said.

The older man, whom state officials named as Sajid Akram, was shot dead. His son was being treated at a hospital.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
