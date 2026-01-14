SIT takes Mamkootathil for evidence collection in rape case

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been sent to Special Investigation Team custody a day ago, was on Wednesday taken for evidence collection in connection with a sexual assault case, police sources said.

IMAGE: Rahul Mamkootathil arrives at the AR (Armed Reserve) Camp after the Thiruvalla First Class Magistrate Court remanded him to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for three days in connection with the third rape case registered against him, in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The SIT took the MLA, in the wee hours of the day, to a hotel in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta where he had allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, the sources said.

Visuals on TV channels showed Mamkootathil being taken for evidence collection with a big police contingent.

There was heavy police presence at the hotel also.

The MLA was sent to SIT custody by a court in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

He was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad in connection with a third sexual assault case.

Mamkootathil was protected from arrest by the Kerala high court in the first two cases of sexual assault against him.

The third sexual assault case was recently registered against the Palakkad MLA following a complaint lodged by a native of Kottayam district on January 8.

The woman, who is currently in Canada, gave her statement to the police via video conference.

The case was registered against Mamkootathil under sections 376(rape) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).