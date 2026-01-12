Vijay appears before CBI in Delhi for Karur stampede probe

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Monday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Karur stampede case.

IMAGE: Actor-politician Vijay arrives in New Delhi to appear before the CBI in the Karur stampede case. Photograph: ANI video grab

Complying with the summons issued to him, Vijay appeared before the authorities for questioning at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi.

His party had requested police authorities in the national capital to ensure the security of its founder-leader.

He departed from Chennai at 7 am by a chartered flight, party sources said.

TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna accompanied Vijay.

On January 6, officials said the CBI has issued a notice to Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case.

The central probe agency has questioned several office bearers of the TVK in the case.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025 in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident had left 41 dead and more than 60 injured.