HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ankita Bhandari case: SIT grills ex-BJP MLA for 6 hrs

Ankita Bhandari case: SIT grills ex-BJP MLA for 6 hrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 10, 2026 10:11 IST

x

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Rathore appeared before the Special Investigation Team probing the Ankita Bhandari murder case and he was questioned for over six hours, police said.

IMAGE: People in large numbers protest demanding justice in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case, in Dehradun. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rathore, a former BJP MLA from Jwalapur constituency in Haridwar, appeared before the SIT after the Uttarakhand High Court granted him protection from arrest.

Later, Rathore told mediapersons that he had shared all facts and handed over his phone recordings. He added that he would continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.

 

The ex-MLA said the SIT asked him hundreds of questions, which he answered. Rathore said allegations are being levelled against him to tarnish his image, all of which are 'baseless'.

He was called for questioning following audio-video clips released by Urmila Sanawar, an actress who claims to be Rathore's second wife.

Sanawar caused political storm with the fresh allegations, claiming the video shows Rathore referring to the 'VIP' involved in Ankita Bhandari's murder. In another video, she claimed that the 'VIP' is BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

Sanawar appeared before the SIT on Thursday, where she said she was questioned for 4-5 hours.

Several first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against Rathore and Sanawar in Dehradun and Haridwar in the case.

This comes on the day Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI inquiry into the 2022 murder of 19-year-old resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari.

Calls for CBI probe gathered momentum due to protests by Congress and other parties over the new allegations made by Sanawar.

In 2022, Ankita Bhandari, 19, a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees.

All three were sentenced to life imprisonment in this case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ankita Bhandari murder: U'khand CM recommends CBI probe
Ankita Bhandari murder: U'khand CM recommends CBI probe
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
Will seek noose in Ankita murder case: Top cop
Will seek noose in Ankita murder case: Top cop
Ankita murder case: Evidence may have been destroyed
Ankita murder case: Evidence may have been destroyed
Ankita cremated, NH blockade ends after CM assurance
Ankita cremated, NH blockade ends after CM assurance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Amitabh Bachchan spotted at Mumbai airport1:09

Amitabh Bachchan spotted at Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh's wife Gauri spotted at Mumbai airport1:01

Shah Rukh's wife Gauri spotted at Mumbai airport

India exposes Trump's misleading claims over India-US trade deal, refutes 'Sir remark'3:00

India exposes Trump's misleading claims over India-US...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO