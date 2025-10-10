SIT formed to probe Haryana IPS officer's suicide

The Chandigarh Police on Friday constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the 'suicide' case of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar for 'prompt, impartial and thorough investigation' in a time-bound manner.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The SIT will be led by Inspector General (IG) Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar.

It will also comprise Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur, Superintendent of Police City K M Priyanka, Deputy Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh Virk, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) (South) Gurjit Kaur and Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 11 police station (West), Jaiveer Rana, as members, according to an official order.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday and left behind a 'final note'.

The order said, 'In view of the gravity and sensitivity of allegations in the case... an SIT consisting of following members is hereby constituted with immediate effect to conduct a prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation of the case under the supervision of IGP, UT, Chandigarh.'

It further said, 'The SIT shall investigate all aspects of FIR No 156/2025, including evidence collection, witness examination, take expert opinions, legal advice, etc in a time-bound manner and preparation of final report upon completion.'

The Chandigarh Police registered an FIR late Thursday evening with charges of abetment to suicide and some provisions of the SC/ST Act based on a 'final note' by the deceased police officer, who had named many senior IPS officers, and specifically referred to Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

"An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) SC/ST Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note," the Chandigarh Police said in a brief statement on Thursday evening.

Earlier, a day after an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged suicide of senior Y Puran Kumar, his bureaucrat wife Amneet P Kumar Friday wrote to the police questioning 'incomplete information' in it, and asked for it to be amended 'to accurately reflect the names of all accused'.

In a letter to Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, has also sought that 'diluted sections of the SC/ST Act' that have been added in the FIR should be amended.

In the column meant for naming the accused in the FIR, 'as per final note' is written. The FIR has also reproduced the 'final note' and the complaint submitted by Amneet Kumar on Wednesday.

In his eight-page 'final note', the deceased officer has also given accounts of alleged harassment, including caste-based discrimination, by some other officers.

In her complaint to the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, Amneet Kumar had requested an FIR to be lodged against the Haryana DGP and the Rohtak SP under Section 108 BNS, 2023 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and called for their immediate arrest.

Known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers and seniority, Puran Kumar was recently posted as the Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.

His wife, who rushed to Chandigarh from Japan, where she was a part of a Haryana government delegation, on Wednesday alleged that her husband's death was the result of 'systematic persecution' by high-ranking officers.

A 'will' and a 'final note' were among the articles found at the scene and seized on Tuesday, according to police.