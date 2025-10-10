Haryana IPS suicide: Wife asks why DGP not named in FIR

A day after a first information report (FIR) was registered in connection with the alleged suicide of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar, his bureaucrat wife Friday wrote to the police questioning 'incomplete information' in it, and asked for it to be amended 'to accurately reflect the names of all accused'.

IMAGE: Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar. Photograph: ANI on X

In a letter to Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, has also sought that 'diluted sections of the SC/ST Act' that have been added in the FIR should be amended.

Chandigarh Police late Thursday evening registered an FIR with charges of abetment to suicide and some provisions of the SC/ST Act based on a 'final note' by the deceased police officer who had named many senior IPS officers, and specifically referred to Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday and left behind a 'final note'.

"An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) SC/ST Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note," Chandigarh Police said in a brief statement on Thursday evening.

The police officer's wife has so far allegedly refused to allow the post-mortem of her husband's body till 'justice is delivered', according to sources.

In the column meant for naming the accused in the FIR, 'as per final note' is written. The FIR has also reproduced the 'final note' and the complaint submitted by Amneet Kumar on Wednesday.

Amneet Kumar titled her letter on Friday to Chandigarh's Senior Superintendent of Police: 'regarding incomplete FIR copy and imposition of proper sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act'.

'This is to bring to your notice that you personally came to my residence in Sector 24, Chandigarh, to hand over a copy of FIR dated October 9, time 22:22 hrs. However, the said unsigned FIR copy provided to me contains incomplete information,' wrote Amneet, who is also Commissioner and Secretary in the Haryana government.

The names of the accused persons have not been mentioned clearly, and the document lacks the necessary details required for a fair and transparent probe, she wrote.

'As per my complaint, the names of the accused (1) (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur (2) Narendra Bijarniya (Rohtak SP) persons have not been entered in the FIR, that was trigger point for his suicide,' she wrote.

'As per the prescribed FIR document format, all the accused should be clearly listed under Columns No 7. It is therefore requested that the FIR be amended to accurately reflect the names of all accused individuals in the proper section,' Amneet wrote.

She said the 'diluted sections' of the SC/ST Act that have been added should be amended in the FIR to reflect the appropriate section.

'The section mentioned under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR is diluted. The appropriate section applicable in this case is Section 3 (2) (v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as amended. The sections must be added accordingly to ensure the correct legal provisions are applied,' she wrote.

She further submitted that the 'final note' dated October 7, 2025, recovered from the pocket of the deceased IPS officer and another from his laptop bag, have not been provided to her to date.

'I have not received any copy of the said 'final note' to compare it with the version referenced in the FIR. I request certified copies of both 'final note' to be supplied to me immediately for record and verification. 'In view of the above, I request your kind intervention for the immediate correction and amendment of the FIR as per the points mentioned, and for providing me with the copies of the 'final note' documents at the earliest,' she further wrote.

In his eight-page 'final note', the deceased officer named eight senior IPS officers, naming Haryana DGP Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

The deceased, in his note, has also given accounts of alleged harassment, including caste-based discrimination, by some other officers.

In her complaint to Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, Amneet Kumar had requested an FIR to be lodged against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya under Section 108 BNS, 2023 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and called for their immediate arrest.

His wife, Amneet Kumar, sought Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's intervention on Thursday to ensure that an FIR is lodged against those named in the 'suicide note'.

Some Dalit groups and opposition parties had also demanded action in the matter.

Known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers and seniority, Puran Kumar was recently posted as the Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.

His wife, who rushed to Chandigarh from Japan, where she was a part of a Haryana government delegation, on Wednesday alleged that her husband's death was the result of 'systematic persecution' by high-ranking officers.

A 'will' and a 'final note' were among the articles found at the scene and seized on Tuesday, according to police.