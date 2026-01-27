SIT flags Gogoi's 'Pakistan links', Assam to take call on Feb 7

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state cabinet will take a formal decision on the future course of action on the SIT report on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan on February 7.

IMAGE: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting in Guwahati, Sarma also said that Gogoi and his British wife have "direct links" with Pakistan as per a presentation made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police formed to probe the controversial case.

"In today's (Tuesday) cabinet meeting, we had an informal discussion on the SIT report. A presentation was made, following which all ministers were shocked to know the truth. Some even commented how Tarun Gogoi's son could be like this," he added.

Sarma said the cabinet decided to bring in a formal memorandum on the topic to decide the future course of action on the case in its next sitting on February 7.

"The cabinet also authorised the CM to address a press conference to make the public aware of the findings of the SIT to the extent possible. Some secret and sensitive information may not be shared, but most of the facts will be presented before the public," he added.

Accordingly, a press conference will be organised on February 8 to reveal most of the SIT findings, the CM said.

The Assam CM and the BJP have been attacking Lok Sabha MP Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probed a case of alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who was claimed to have links with Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn, in India's internal affairs.