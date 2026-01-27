HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SIT flags Gogoi's 'Pakistan links', Assam to take call on Feb 7

SIT flags Gogoi's 'Pakistan links', Assam to take call on Feb 7

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2026 23:34 IST

x

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state cabinet will take a formal decision on the future course of action on the SIT report on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan on February 7.

IMAGE: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting in Guwahati, Sarma also said that Gogoi and his British wife have "direct links" with Pakistan as per a presentation made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police formed to probe the controversial case.

Key Points

  • Sarma also said that Gogoi and his British wife have "direct links" with Pakistan as per a presentation made by the SIT of the Assam police
  • Sarma said the cabinet decided to bring in a formal memorandum on the topic to decide the future course of action on the case in its next sitting on February 7

"In today's (Tuesday) cabinet meeting, we had an informal discussion on the SIT report. A presentation was made, following which all ministers were shocked to know the truth. Some even commented how Tarun Gogoi's son could be like this," he added.

 

Sarma said the cabinet decided to bring in a formal memorandum on the topic to decide the future course of action on the case in its next sitting on February 7.

"The cabinet also authorised the CM to address a press conference to make the public aware of the findings of the SIT to the extent possible. Some secret and sensitive information may not be shared, but most of the facts will be presented before the public," he added.

Accordingly, a press conference will be organised on February 8 to reveal most of the SIT findings, the CM said.

The Assam CM and the BJP have been attacking Lok Sabha MP Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probed a case of alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who was claimed to have links with Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn, in India's internal affairs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Assam Cong leader grilled in 'Gogoi's Pak link' case
Assam Cong leader grilled in 'Gogoi's Pak link' case
Gaurav Gogoi 100% Pak agent, Himanta renews claim
Gaurav Gogoi 100% Pak agent, Himanta renews claim
Gogoi's wife collected sensitive info for Pak: Sarma
Gogoi's wife collected sensitive info for Pak: Sarma
May seek Interpol help in probe against Gogoi's wife: Sarma
May seek Interpol help in probe against Gogoi's wife: Sarma
Wife spent a year in Pak for work: Gogoi slams Sarma
Wife spent a year in Pak for work: Gogoi slams Sarma

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rashmi Desai's Red Hot Look1:09

Rashmi Desai's Red Hot Look

Spectacular Drone Footage Reveals Snow-Covered Shimla in All Its Glory0:58

Spectacular Drone Footage Reveals Snow-Covered Shimla in...

'From Darkness to Light': EU Chief Cites 'Makar Sankranti' at India-EU Summit0:59

'From Darkness to Light': EU Chief Cites 'Makar...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO