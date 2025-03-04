May seek Interpol help in probing 'Pak links' of Gogoi's wife: Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said his government may seek the help of agencies like the Interpol in investigating the alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who allegedly has links with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, in India's internal affairs.

IMAGE: ssam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sarma, however, said the probe is at an initial stage and he has already informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the developments in the case.

"The matter is very sensitive. I have informed the home minister about the issue. The SIT is doing its investigation, but we can do our probe until a certain level only. We may have to take the help of agencies like Interpol at a certain stage," he told reporters in Guwahati.

"The entire probe is at an initial stage now and the government will take it forward as far as possible in the coming days," he added.

The state police on February 17 constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a case against the Pakistani national for his social media comments on Assam and India's internal affairs.

Sheikh, an advisor of the Pakistan Planning Commission and a former colleague of Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn, was charged under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

The CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, further claimed that the SIT has obtained a lot of preliminary information related to the Pakistani national.

"When he visited India, many people from Pakistan accompanied him. Even people like the attorney general of Pakistan came to India and they stayed in smaller hotels to be away from public glare. This entire tour exercise was continuing till 2018," he said.

Sheikh came to India 18-20 times, tweeted and commented on Assam, and was in touch with Assamese people, he claimed.

"We have found the name of an Assamese woman, whose husband works at JNU, and both of them were in touch with this person. The investigation is not centred on one individual, but it is seen that there is an influence of ISI or the Pakistani government in India.

"And noteworthy is that Assamese people are involved in it. That is why we are monitoring it, but we cannot comment on it immediately. We will need two-three months," the CM said.

Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been attacking Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, alleging that his wife has connections with the Inter-Services Intelligence.

After much hue and cry, the state cabinet on February 16 decided not to register any case against Gogoi or his wife but instructed the DGP to file a first information report (FIR) against the Pakistani national.

The state government also announced that it would write to the Centre to probe Colburn's participation in Lok Sabha campaigns in the erstwhile Kaliabor constituency, which was won by Gogoi twice, despite being a British citizen.

Gogoi has alleged that the BJP was going to extreme lengths to defame him and his family, and asserted that he would be taking appropriate legal actions.