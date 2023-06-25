News
Sisi confers Modi with Order of the Nile, Egypt's highest state honour

Sisi confers Modi with Order of the Nile, Egypt's highest state honour

Source: PTI
June 25, 2023 15:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connect.

IMAGE: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confers Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award, in Cairo, June 25, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

El-Sisi welcomed Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Egypt, at the Presidential Palace where the two leaders were closeted for one-on-one meeting after which the two sides signed a memorandum of understandng.

The president also conferred Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award -- Egypt's highest state honour.

 

Prior to the meeting the Sisi, Modi on Sunday visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery in Cairo and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.

He also visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, an 11th Century significant historical and cultural site in Egypt's Cairo. The mosque stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Egypt.

What adds even greater significance to the PM's visit is the remarkable restoration of the Al-Hakim mosque, made possible through the unwavering dedication and support of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The Al-Hakim mosque, with its centuries-old legacy, serves as a beacon of religious and historical importance showcasing the intermingling of Indian and Egyptian cultures.

Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday afternoon after a successful visit to the US.

On Saturday, Modi met Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly-led India Unit, a group of high-level ministers constituted by El-Sisi to improve the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

El-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi this year when he and Modi decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of strategic partnership.

Source: PTI
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

