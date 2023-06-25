News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi, Egypt's grand mufti discuss social, religious harmony

Modi, Egypt's grand mufti discuss social, religious harmony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 25, 2023 11:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and discussed issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalisation.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. Photograph: @PMOIndia/Twitter

On a two-day state visit to Egypt, the Prime Minister apprised the Grand Mufti that India would set up a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta - an Egyptian advisory body for Islamic legal research -under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt.

“They discussed the strong cultural & people to people relations between India and Egypt. Discussions also focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society and countering extremism and radicalisation,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

He said the Grand Mufti appreciated the Prime Minister's leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism.

“I was honoured to meet Prime Minister Modi. It was a very nice and interesting meeting. In fact, he reflects a wise leadership for a big country like India,” the Grand Mufti said.

 

He said he had earlier met Modi at one of the Sufi conferences in Delhi.

“Between the two meetings, I have noticed that there is a great development in India. It reflects that he is continuously working in India. It also reflects the wise policies being adopted by Prime Minister Modi bringing co-existence between various factions in India,” he said.

“At the religious level, we have strong cooperation between us and India and we are looking forward to further enhancing and deepening this cooperation,” the Grand Mufti said.

He said the Indian side has said it would provide Dar-ul-Ifta with a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology.

The Grand Mufti visited India last month at the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

In an article written ahead of his visit to India, the Grand Mufti referred to statements by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need for cooperation and bridge-building in a challenging world.

Though such overtures have been welcomed by many, he said practical steps were needed to turn such good wishes into a sustained relationship of mutual trust and respect.

“This is the message I wish to deliver on behalf of the Muslim world in India this week,” he had written.

