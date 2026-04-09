Home » News » Chouhan Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Singur Land Impasse

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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing farmers in Singur, claiming the land remains unproductive and symbolic of broken promises.

Key Points Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claims the Singur land, once intended for a Tata Nano factory, represents Mamata Banerjee's failure to support farmers.

Chouhan alleges the land is unfit for agriculture, contradicting claims of successful farming and leaving farmers feeling 'duped'.

He accuses Banerjee of shedding 'crocodile tears' and prioritising political gain over genuine agricultural and industrial development in Singur.

Chouhan promises that if the BJP gains power, they will develop the land into an agricultural hub to benefit local farmers.

He also criticised Banerjee for allegedly compromising national interests by sheltering infiltrators for votes, vowing to remove them if BJP is elected.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday alleged that the land in Singur, where the Tata Nano factory project was shelved, stands as a "symbol of failure" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that farmers feel "duped" years after the anti-land acquisition stir.

After visiting the site and interacting with local farmers, Chouhan said that though Mamata Banerjee came to power in West Bengal through the Singur movement, she has now forgotten what she had promised to the farmers.

The land has been left unfit to grow crops. Farmers are suffering and feel duped now, he said.

Calling the site emblematic of governance failure, he told reporters, "This land is a symbol of Mamata Banerjee's failure. I was very keen to see how this land, which witnessed such a major movement, has been improved for the sake of the farmers. Now, I can realise that the entire protest was done to get some political benefits."

Claiming that agriculture was not viable there, he added, "Agriculture is impossible on this land unless the concrete is removed from beneath the soil. The claim that farming is happening is a big, big lie."

He alleged that neither industrialisation nor agricultural development took place on the land.

"Neither industry was built here, nor anything was done to improve the land and make it fit for agriculture. Farmers are crying," he said.

"The CM could have changed it in 15 years if she was honestly keen to do it, but it has been proved that hers were crocodile tears," Chouhan added, while noting that "the Centre could not do anything without the state government's help".

BJP's Promises for Singur Farmers

Addressing a public rally, he said, "If the BJP comes to power, we will take different inputs from an agricultural point of view and then develop the land and set up a hub so that the farmers get justice and are financially benefited."

Referring to the sufferings of the potato farmers, he said, "Today, I am standing on a potato farming land. Farmers are very upset here. She (Mamata) said that potatoes would be purchased, but the block offices said that there were no circulars for this."

Accusations of Sheltering Infiltrators

Later, speaking at a conclave at the National Library in Kolkata, he alleged that Banerjee, in pursuit of votes, had "compromised the interests of the country by providing shelter to infiltrators."

He added, "If a BJP government is elected, every infiltrator will be identified and removed."