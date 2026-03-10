HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Union Minister Accuses West Bengal Government of Farmer Injustice

Union Minister Accuses West Bengal Government of Farmer Injustice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 10, 2026 12:20 IST

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has strongly criticised the West Bengal government for allegedly obstructing the implementation of central agriculture schemes, leaving farmers in the state facing injustice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused the West Bengal government of failing to implement key central agriculture schemes, impacting farmers.
  • Chouhan criticised the TMC government for allegedly not prioritising farmer welfare and engaging in 'mean politics'.
  • The BJP and TMC are engaged in a heated political battle ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
  • The Union Minister highlighted the progress in India's agriculture sector, including the creation of separate IDs for farmers.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of not implementing various agriculture schemes of the Centre and alleged that farmers in the state were facing "injustice".

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are locked in an intense political battle ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

 

Chouhan, who is the agriculture and farmers' welfare minister, told the Lok Sabha that the West Bengal government was "committing a sin" by not implementing the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana and other schemes, and was "not bothered" about the welfare of farmers in the state.

While replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Chouhan took a swipe at the TMC, saying that the dispensation in the state will change after the elections.

He also accused the state government of doing "mean politics". Those shouting slogans here are not implementing agriculture schemes in West Bengal, he said.

Chouhan said that there has been significant progress in the country's agriculture sector and that separate IDs are being made for farmers.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
