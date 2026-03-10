Union Minister Accuses West Bengal Government of Farmer Injustice

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has strongly criticised the West Bengal government for allegedly obstructing the implementation of central agriculture schemes, leaving farmers in the state facing injustice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of not implementing various agriculture schemes of the Centre and alleged that farmers in the state were facing "injustice".

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are locked in an intense political battle ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Chouhan, who is the agriculture and farmers' welfare minister, told the Lok Sabha that the West Bengal government was "committing a sin" by not implementing the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana and other schemes, and was "not bothered" about the welfare of farmers in the state.

While replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Chouhan took a swipe at the TMC, saying that the dispensation in the state will change after the elections.

He also accused the state government of doing "mean politics". Those shouting slogans here are not implementing agriculture schemes in West Bengal, he said.

Chouhan said that there has been significant progress in the country's agriculture sector and that separate IDs are being made for farmers.