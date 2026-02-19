'Thumbnails, no videos': Wangchuk's wife challenges detention proof in SC

The Supreme Court is investigating the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, focusing on allegations that crucial video evidence was withheld from him, potentially violating his rights under the National Security Act

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk speaks on the violent protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in Leh, September 24, 2025. Photograph: Sonam Wangchuk X/ANI Video Grab

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo alleged in the Supreme Court on Thursday that four videos, which formed the basis of her husband's detention, were not shown to him and only the thumbnails on a pen drive were displayed.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the court for Angmo, told a bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale that not supplying the videos violated Wangchuk's right to effective representation before the advisory board as well as the government.

"It is now alleged by the State that the DIG came with a laptop and showed four videos. The laptop was provided to detenue on October 5, 2025, but those four videos were not there."

"Let us assume they showed it to be; that is not the requirement of law. The requirement is to give it to me. They have to provide the document; I don't have to ask. It is their constitutional duty to supply. We have said that time and again that the four were never supplied," Sibal said.

Another lawyer assisting Sibal informed the court that the pen drive was inserted in the laptop before Wangchuk and he only saw the thumbnails.

"The videos were not actually played. None of the thumbnails were actually clicked," the lawyer said.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj submitted that there is a video in which the conversation with the DIG and detenue will show everything.

The top court said it see the relevant video recordings, including a 40-minute video of the interaction between police officials and the detenue.

The matter is now posted for hearing on February 23.

On Monday, the apex court had questioned the Centre about the transcripts of videos submitted by it against Wangchuk and said the translations should be precise in the age of artificial intelligence.

It had told Nataraj that it wanted actual transcripts of Wangchuk's statements from the government after Sibal submitted that some of the words attributed to the activist were never said by him.

The top court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, seeking a declaration that his detention under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, is illegal.

The NSA empowers the Centre and the states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India."

The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier. Angmo said the violence in Leh on September 24 last year cannot be attributed in any manner to the actions or statements of Wangchuk.

Wangchuk himself condemned the violence through his social media handles and categorically said it would lead to the failure of Ladakh's "tapasya" and its peaceful pursuit of five years, Angmo said, adding that it was the saddest day of his life.