Sikkim Man Accused of Cheating Woman with False Marriage Promise

A 44-year-old man was booked in Sikkim for allegedly cheating a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Friday.

The woman, a resident of Khamdong in Gangtok's Singtam, lodged a police complaint, stating that her engagement with the man was held on January 16 in the presence of both families.

A wedding reception was planned on March 10, and invitation cards had already been distributed, she said.

The woman alleged that on February 10, she gave the man Rs 2 lakh in cash after he promised to return the amount later.

Meanwhile, her family had begun wedding preparations and spent around Rs 15 lakh on catering, clothing, accessories, invitation cards and hill-cutting work for setting up a pandal, police said.

However, on February 25, the groom was allegedly found staying in a hotel with another woman. The complainant later learned from the woman's family that the two had been in a relationship for a long time.

Police said the accused allegedly concealed the relationship and allowed the wedding preparations to continue, causing mental distress, humiliation and financial loss to the complainant.

A case has been registered under various sections of the BNS and BNSS, and an investigation is underway, they said.