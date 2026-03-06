HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sikkim Man Accused of Cheating Woman with False Marriage Promise

Sikkim Man Accused of Cheating Woman with False Marriage Promise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 06, 2026 19:49 IST

A 44-year-old man in Sikkim is under investigation for allegedly defrauding a woman by feigning intentions of marriage, causing significant financial and emotional harm.

Key Points

  • A man in Sikkim is accused of cheating a woman by falsely promising marriage after an engagement ceremony.
  • The accused allegedly took Rs 2 lakh from the woman and concealed a long-term relationship with another woman.
  • The woman's family spent approximately Rs 15 lakh on wedding preparations before discovering the alleged fraud.
  • Police have registered a case against the man under relevant sections of the BNS and BNSS, and an investigation is ongoing.

A 44-year-old man was booked in Sikkim for allegedly cheating a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Friday.

The woman, a resident of Khamdong in Gangtok's Singtam, lodged a police complaint, stating that her engagement with the man was held on January 16 in the presence of both families.

 

A wedding reception was planned on March 10, and invitation cards had already been distributed, she said.

The woman alleged that on February 10, she gave the man Rs 2 lakh in cash after he promised to return the amount later.

Meanwhile, her family had begun wedding preparations and spent around Rs 15 lakh on catering, clothing, accessories, invitation cards and hill-cutting work for setting up a pandal, police said.

However, on February 25, the groom was allegedly found staying in a hotel with another woman. The complainant later learned from the woman's family that the two had been in a relationship for a long time.

Police said the accused allegedly concealed the relationship and allowed the wedding preparations to continue, causing mental distress, humiliation and financial loss to the complainant.

A case has been registered under various sections of the BNS and BNSS, and an investigation is underway, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
