Rediff.com  » News » Sikhs Flee Taliban, Arrive In India

Sikhs Flee Taliban, Arrive In India

By Rediff News Bureau
August 04, 2022 12:39 IST
At least 30 Afghan Sikhs, including infants and children, flew to India from Kabul on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after religious persecution escalates in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

 

IMAGE: An Afghan Sikh embraces a family member on arrival at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport. Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: At least 30 Afghan Sikhs including infants and children, fleeing the Taliban, flew into New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
