Sikhs Flee Taliban, Arrive In India

At least 30 Afghan Sikhs, including infants and children, flew to India from Kabul on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after religious persecution escalates in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

IMAGE: An Afghan Sikh embraces a family member on arrival at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport. Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

Photograph: Prateek Kumar/ANI Photo

IMAGE: At least 30 Afghan Sikhs including infants and children, fleeing the Taliban, flew into New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

