After The Kabul Gurdwara Attack

It was the first major terror strike in Taliban-ruled Kabul this year.

Several blasts tore through a gurdwara in Kabul early on Saturday, June 18, 2022, while Taliban security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the gurdwara.

Three attackers were killed by the Taliban, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

Official sources said an Afghan Sikh national and a member of the Taliban were killed in the attack. However, a hospital source told The New York Times that six bodies were brought to the hospital.

The terror attack may lead to a further exodus of Afghan Sikhs from the country. On Sunday, the day after the Kabul attack, India reportedly approved 111 emergency visas for Afghan Sikhs.

Please click on the images for a look at the aftermath of the attack.

IMAGE: Taliban personnel keep watch from the gurdwara in Kabul after the attack. All photographs: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: A Talib walks into a house damaged by the explosions.

IMAGE: A man pours water on smouldering ashes inside a house damaged by the explosions.

IMAGE: A Talib stands guard at the gurdwara.

IMAGE: A view of the area where the gurdwara is located.

