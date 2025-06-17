Sikhs condemn pro-Khalistani protests in Canada ahead of G7 Summit

The Patna Sahib Gurudwara Takht has strongly criticised the anti-India protests by Khalistani groups, ahead of the G7 summit in Canada, stating that the way children were used in the protests is "highly condemnable."

Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Sudeep Singh, Spokesperson for Takht Sri Patna Sahib, expressed his disappointment, stating, "We have received information that PM Modi is going to Canada to attend the G7 Summit. Before PM Modi reached Canada, there were protests in which Khalistanis were also involved. The way children were used in the protests is highly condemnable."

Singh also praised Modi's efforts towards the Sikh community, highlighting that the PM resolved all of the pending issues of Sikhs, including the development of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. The Gurudwara spokesperson emphasised that no Sikh can tolerate such protests against PM Modi.

"Modi is such a Prime Minister who always thinks about Sikhs. All the pending issues of Sikhs, which have not been resolved to date, are being resolved, including the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. There should not be such protests against him, and no Sikh can tolerate this," Singh said.

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lashed out at the pro-Khalistan protestors holding demonstrations ahead of the G7 summit in Canada.

Puri termed them as kiraye ke tattu (protestors for hire) and said that they should not be taken "seriously".

"Leave that aside, another video is going viral tomorrow. They (pro Khalistani supporters) staged a dharna from the neighbouring country (Pakistan) where they get funding, but when they did not get the funding, they turned on them. Yeh jo kiraye ke tatto hain, don't take them seriously", Hardeep Singh Puri said while speaking to the reporters on Monday.

Meanwhile, Modi arrived in Calgary to attend the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Modi's visit to Canada comes after a period of friction between New Delhi and Ottawa, triggered by Canadian allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Canada in 2023.

India had strongly rejected the allegations.

The diplomatic standoff escalated as both countries expelled senior diplomats in a tit-for-tat response.

New Delhi has consistently voiced concerns about extremism and anti-India activities on Canadian soil and urged Canadian authorities to take concrete steps to curb such elements.

This visit is part of Modi's three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

The G7 Summit, which PM Modi is set to attend on June 16-17, is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU). This marks PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.