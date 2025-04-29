HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pro-Khalistan leader loses Canada polls, quits as party leader

Pro-Khalistan leader loses Canada polls, quits as party leader

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 29, 2025 16:12 IST

x

Pro-Khalistani, Canadian politician and New Democratic Party chief Jagmeet Singh has announced that he will be stepping down after support for his party collapsed in Canada's federal election and he conceded his seat.

IMAGE: KPro-Khalistani, Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh. Photograph: @theJagmeetSingh/X

Singh lost his seat in the House of Commons, which he's held since 2019, coming in third. His seat of Burnaby Central in British Columbia was affected by redistribution ahead of this election. The NDP has also lost its official status, failing to secure the 12 seats necessary.

"It's been the honour of my life to lead the NDP and to represent the people of Burnaby Central. Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney, and to all the other leaders on a hard-fought campaign. I know this night is disappointing for New Democrats. I am disappointed that we could not win more seats. But I am not disappointed in our movement. I am hopeful for our Party. I know that we will always choose hope over fear," he said in a post on X after his loss.

 

Jagmeet Singh has been a vocal pro-Khalistan advocate and has frequently spoken on behalf of Khalistan activists in Canada.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party are projected to retain power, winning enough seats in the 45th federal election to form the government.

Carey had taken over from Justin Trudeau, who resigned towards the end of his term after his party lost faith in him.

The Canadian election was fought in the wake of tariff threats from United States President Donald Trump and his repeated attacks on the country, dubbing it the 51st state of the United States.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Canada's Carney set to return as PM, thanks to Trump
Canada's Carney set to return as PM, thanks to Trump
Meet Jagmeet Singh, the first Sikh to lead major Canadian party
Meet Jagmeet Singh, the first Sikh to lead major Canadian party
Sikh ally withdraws support, Trudeau govt in trouble
Sikh ally withdraws support, Trudeau govt in trouble
Canada cop who attended Khalistani protest, suspended
Canada cop who attended Khalistani protest, suspended
Khalistanis have polluted Canada: MP after threats
Khalistanis have polluted Canada: MP after threats

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

When Stars Enjoyed A Trip To Kashmir

webstory image 2

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 3

10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi

VIDEOS

Heartwarming! PM bows down to 96-yr-old puppeteer at Rashtrapati Bhavan1:21

Heartwarming! PM bows down to 96-yr-old puppeteer at...

Wamiqa Gabbi spotted at Mumbai Airport1:20

Wamiqa Gabbi spotted at Mumbai Airport

'Karari maar', Gen Bakshi predicts big action against Pakistan13:24

'Karari maar', Gen Bakshi predicts big action against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD