Home  » News » Sidda's wife Parvathi returns 14 sites to MUDA after ED action

Sidda's wife Parvathi returns 14 sites to MUDA after ED action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 01, 2024 00:02 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi has written to Mysuru Urban Development Authority commissioner expressing her willingness to return the 14 sites in the Mysuru upmarket.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a letter to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority commissioner she said she was allotted the 14 alternative sites in the third and fourth phase of Vijayanagar in Mysuru against the usage of her three acres and 16 Guntas of land in Kesare village under Kasaba Hobli in Mysuru.

 

"I am willing to return the 14 sites by way of cancelling the sale deed. I want MUDA to acquire these sites. I request you to take step in this direction at the earliest," Parvathi said in her letter.

The letter comes against the backdrop of Karnataka Lokayukta police registering a case against Siddaramaiah on the directions of a special court in connection with the land allotment.

Incidentally, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday booked the CM, Parvathi and some others in a money laundering case linked to the land allotment case, taking cognisance of the Lokayukta FIR.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
