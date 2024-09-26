News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Karnataka withdraws consent for CBI probes amid MUDA scam

Karnataka withdraws consent for CBI probes amid MUDA scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 26, 2024 17:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to withdraw general consent given to Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate cases in the state.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks to the media, in Bengaluru, September 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The notification granting general consent for CBI to probe criminal cases in Karnataka state, under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, has been withdrawn," law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil said after a meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

 

According to section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Central Bureau of Investigation needs consent from the respective state governments to conduct investigations in their jurisdiction.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said: "It has been done because it is clear that the CBI or the central government while using their instrumentalities are not using them judiciously. So, case-by-case we will verify and give (consent for CBI probe), general consent has been withdrawn."

Asked whether this was being done to "shield" the chief minister who is facing a probe in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case, Patil said: "On CM there is a court order for Lakayukta probe, so there is no such question."

He said there is concern being expressed "day-in-and-day-out" that CBI is misused in several cases.

Even in the cases that the state government had given to CBI or the agency had taken up, in several of them chargesheets were not filed, Patil said.

"They (CBI) refused to file chargesheets, they refused to probe umpteen number of mining cases."

Asked whether the government has done this keeping in mind the demand for CBI probe into Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation fund misappropriation case by the BJP, the minister said: "It has nothing to do with it as the matter is in court, the court will decide."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sidda won't quit, ready to face probe; DKS backs him
Sidda won't quit, ready to face probe; DKS backs him
Big blow to Sidda as Guv sanctions his prosecution
Big blow to Sidda as Guv sanctions his prosecution
HC rejects Sidda plea against governor's nod for probe
HC rejects Sidda plea against governor's nod for probe
Who can fill Pujara's shoes ahead of Australia Tour?
Who can fill Pujara's shoes ahead of Australia Tour?
PMLA provisions cannot become ED's tools, says SC
PMLA provisions cannot become ED's tools, says SC
'I Wish Pant Was Australian'
'I Wish Pant Was Australian'
Exports demand may put pressure on Bajaj Auto shares
Exports demand may put pressure on Bajaj Auto shares

More like this

Sidda 'not afraid' as court orders probe in MUDA scam

Sidda 'not afraid' as court orders probe in MUDA scam

MUDA 'scam' threatening Sidda govt goes back 3 decades

MUDA 'scam' threatening Sidda govt goes back 3 decades

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances