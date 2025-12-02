Siddaramaiah visits Shivakumar for breakfast in show of unity

In an apparent display of unity, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday visited his deputy D K Shivakumar's residence for breakfast, just days after the two broke bread in the wake of a raging power tussle.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaches Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's residence, for a breakfast meeting, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/ANI Photo

Shivakumar said, they have reaffirmed their commitment to good governance and the continued development of the state under the Congress vision.

Siddaramaiah drove down to the Deputy CM's Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru, where he was received by Shivakumar and his brother and former Congress MP D K Suresh.

Suresh and Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath (a relative of Shivakumar), joined the two leaders for breakfast, which apparently had a combination of veg and non-veg dishes.

'Hosted the Hon'ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision,' Shivakumar posted on X.

Though this is being projected as a reciprocal visit, after Shivakumar visited the CM's official residence three days ago for a similar breakfast meeting, the political ramifications of it are being keenly watched, as it is taking place as per the directions of the Congress high command.

On Monday, Shivakumar had said that he and CM were 'working like brothers', while asserting that there were no groups in the state Congress, and blamed the media for creating confusion.

Following the initial breakfast meeting on Saturday, at the CM's official residence, as part of an attempt by the Congress high command to break the logjam over the leadership row involving the two leaders, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had publicly stated that 'there won't be any confusion'.

On the leadership issue, the two had maintained that they would obey the high command.

The development is seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two, and signals Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for the time being, especially ahead of the Belagavi legislature session from December 8.

The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation was fuelled by talks of a 'power-sharing' agreement said to have been arrived at while the party was elected to power in 2023.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara termed the breakfast meeting as a 'good development', and expressed hope that all issues are settled.

"It's a good thing that our leaders are getting together again for breakfast. All we want is a peaceful settlement of whatever has happened over the month or so. As suggested by the high command, they are meeting for the second time. I hope all the issues are settled," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Stating that it is just a reciprocal breakfast meeting, and nothing else, he said, "Siddaramaiah had called Shivakumar, and now Shivakumar has called Siddaramaiah. It's a nice development. We see it as a nice development."

On other leaders not being invited for the breakfast meeting, Parameshwara said, "We normally have a CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meeting, which is followed by dinner together. There is nothing wrong with it. We also feel that everything is going smoothly."

Regarding the demand from some sections to see him as CM, Parameshwara said, "Different people have different aspirations. I don't think it is wrong. Naturally, people want to see their own leaders (as CM), and express their aspirations when the time comes."