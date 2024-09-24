Siddaramaiah refuses to step down, ready for probe; Shivakumar backs him

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he will not hesitate from facing investigation in a site allotment issue but added that he would consult legal experts to find out whether such a probe is allowed under law.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: ANI Photo

Reacting to the High Court order dismissing his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's order for investigation against him in a site allotment case, Siddaramaiah said truth will prevail.

"I will not hesitate from facing investigation. I will consult experts whether such a probe is allowed under law or not," the Chief Minister said.

Stating that he believed in law and the Constitution, he said: "Truth will finally win in this fight."

Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and its ally Janata Dal-Secular for 'creating trouble for him', Siddaramaiah said: "Our judicial struggle against this 'revenge politics' of the BJP and the JD-S will continue. I have faith in the judiciary."

The high court verdict came as a setback to the chief minister who had challenged the approval given by the Governor for an investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also said there is no question of Siddaramaiah resigning over the HC dismissing his petition.

He alleged that there was a 'big conspiracy' against the CM, as he asserted that the latter has done no wrong in the issue and will come out clean.

When questioned about BJP demanding CM's resignation over the high court's order, Shivakumar said: "There is no question, the CM has not done anything wrong. He is not involved in any scam. It is a political conspiracy by the BJP against all opposition leaders in the country, this is what is going on."

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said he and his party stand in support of the chief minister, who is doing a good job for the party and the state.

"(There is a) big conspiracy against our Chief Minister, like how the BJP had hatched a big conspiracy against me by filing a case and sending me to jail. Because of God's grace I came out. The case in which I went to jail was dismissed. Similarly they have hatched a conspiracy against the Chief Minister and his family," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters as he emerged from an event, where he shared the stage with Siddaramaiah here, he said: "He (Siddaramaiah) will come out clean. Let any investigation be ordered or do anything. According to me, he has done no wrong...we are with the chief minister."

The BJP is unable to digest the (welfare) programmes given by Siddaramaiah to the state, Shivakumar said. "There is a big conspiracy."

Asked if the court's order is a setback to the chief minister and the government, he said, "I need to see the order...what setback? You are saying that the court has said an investigation has to happen, I need to see."