K'taka guv nod to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA scam

K'taka guv nod to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: he
August 17, 2024 10:57 IST
Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', official sources said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: @siddaramaiah/X

"The governor has granted sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister. It is based on three petitions filed by T J Abraham, one Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna," an official at the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

 

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued a "showcause notice" on July 26 directing the Chief Minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

The Karnataka government had on August 1 "strongly advised" the governor to withdraw his "showcause notice" to the Chief Minister and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office ' of the Governor.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: he
 
