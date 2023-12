Captain Geetika Koul etched her name in Indian military history by becoming the first woman medical officer from the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, the Siachen Glacier.

Captain Geetika from the Snow Leopard Brigade successfully completed the induction training at the Siachen Battle School at the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps.

