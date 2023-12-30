News
'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan': BJP's outreach to Muslims

'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan': BJP's outreach to Muslims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 30, 2023 16:33 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party's minority front will launch a 'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan' campaign next week in all Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh to draw Muslim women towards the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

IMAGE: BJP supporters hold placards thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the women's reservation bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

With the tagline "Na duri hai, na khai hai, Modi hamara bhai hai, (there's no detachment, there's no chasm, Modi is our brother)", the campaign aims to attract at least 1,000 Muslim women towards the party.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali told PTI on Saturday that under the campaign, Muslim women would be told about the work done for them by the Narendra Modi government and would be encouraged to vote for the BJP.

 

Through various events under the campaign, efforts will be made to ensure that Muslim women get benefits of the Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and other such schemes, he said.

Ali said the campaign will start on January 2 and continue till January 20.

"Recently, Muslim women in all districts of the state gave a memorandum thanking the district magistrates regarding the schemes of the Modi government. Taking this trend forward, 'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan' programmes will be organised in every Lok Sabha constituency (of the state)."

Ali said a reason for naming the campaign 'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan' is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a brother-sister relationship by giving priority to Muslim women in various schemes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
