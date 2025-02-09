HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shraddha Walkar's father found dead at home

February 09, 2025 21:39 IST

Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar whose brutal murder in 2022 had caused a nationwide sensation, died on Sunday at his residence in Vasai city of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

IMAGE: Vikas Walkar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vikas Walkar was found motionless by his family members in the morning, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, a police official said.

The preliminary investigation suggests cardiac arrest caused the death.

 

A postmortem report is awaited in the case, the official said without elaborating.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in their flat in Delhi in May 2022.

He allegedly chopped her body into pieces and stuffed the severed parts into a refrigerator before scattering those at multiple places in the national capital over several days to avoid detection.

The Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24, 2023.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
