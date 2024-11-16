News
Home  » News » Bishnoi gang member planned to kill Shraddha Walker case accused

Bishnoi gang member planned to kill Shraddha Walker case accused

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 16, 2024 10:42 IST
Shubham Lonkar, the mastermind and wanted accused in Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique's murder had allegedly planned the murder of Aftab Poonawala, the accused arrested in the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case, sources said.

IMAGE: Aftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi Police custody. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the sources, Lonkar, allegedly associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang, continuously planned for a month in 2022 to kill Poonawala in Delhi's Saket Court.

Accused Aftab who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail No. 4, has reportedly become a target following threats against him.

 

Lawrence's henchmen did continuous recce for one month so that he could eliminate Aftab, but the plan failed in front of the heavy security arrangements of Delhi Police.

The sources mentioned that Shubham Lonkar was called from Mumbai to Delhi to eliminate Aftab, and did recce in the Saket area for a month.

Shubham Lonkar was looking for an opportunity with two shooters around the court during Aftab's appearance in the court since his arrest in the year 2022.

Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail administration on Friday took immediate cognizance of media reports and increased security around Poonawala.

Shiv Kumar Gautam, who was arrested in connection with the Baba Siddiqui murder case, allegedly made a chilling statement to the police, expressing his intention to kill Aftab Poonawala.

Additionally, sources confirm that Aftab is now a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is said to be plotting his murder within the prison.

The jail authorities are said to be on high alert, ensuring that Aftab's safety is prioritized while they investigate the potential threat.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by Aftab in the Mehrauli area on May 18, 2022.

Her body parts were thrown into the jungle of the Chhatarpur Pahadi area. He was arrested in November 2022.

Meanwhile, on July 23, Saket District Court rejected Shraddha Walkar's murder case and accused Aftab Amin Poonawala's plea seeking trial to be held only twice every month to give suitable time to his counsel to prepare his defence.

The court said that the accused was trying to deliberately delay the trial.

It also said that only 134 out of 212 prosecution witnesses have been examined since June 2023. Therefore, consecutive dates are required to conclude the trial expeditiously.

The court had framed the charges under sections 302 and 201 Indian Penal Code for murder and disappearance of evidence against Aftab, who pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
