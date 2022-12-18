News
Rediff.com  » News » Shraddha-like murder in Jharkhand: 13 parts of woman's body found, husband held

Shraddha-like murder in Jharkhand: 13 parts of woman's body found, husband held

Source: PTI
December 18, 2022 15:52 IST
A man has been arrested in Jharkhand's Sahibganj after his wife was found chopped into pieces, with body parts dumped in different areas of the district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The case, similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder in Delhi, has left the locals in shock.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was the second wife of 28-year-old Dildar Ansari, the officer said.

 

Local residents spotted the victim's body parts, which were being dragged by dogs, in Boria area of the district, and the police was subsequently informed about the matter, he said.

"At least 13 body parts were recovered from different areas of the district. On inspection, it was found that the parts were of the 22-year-old woman, a resident of Donda Pahar. Locals were left aghast at the incident," Jagannath Pan, the officer in-charge of Borio police station, told PTI.

Sub-divisional police officer (Sahibganj) Rajendra Kumar Dubey said some of the body parts of the victim were found in an abandoned house in the district.

After initial probe, Ansari was arrested in connection with the murder, Dubey said, without divulging further details.

Senior police officers are in the locality looking into the matter, the SDPO said, adding that more details will be available following a thorough investigation.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
