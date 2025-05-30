Show Of Sindoor At Modi's Patna Road Show

'Sindoor symbolises our culture, honour and dignity.'

Modiji has acted rightly against Pakistan by naming it Operation Sindoor.'

IMAGE: Women sporting sindoor turned up in hundreds to greet Narendra Modi at his roadshow in Patna, May 29, 2025. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a road show in Patna, May 29, 2025.

It was all about Operation Sindoor as hundreds of women sporting vermillion on their foreheads lined up both sides of the road Tri-colour in hand to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Patna on Thursday, May 29, 2025, evening.

Modi began his road show from Patna airport after the chanting of mantras and blowing of conches.

This is Modi's second road show in a year in Patna, the previous one being in May last year during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The Modi road show passed by Patna zoo, Rajvanshi Nagar, Hanuman Mandir, Bihar Museum, the Income Tax roundabout and ended at the Bharatiya Janata Party's state office on Bir Chand Patel Marg.

This was Modi's first road show anywhere in the country after Operation Sindoor.

A large number of women sporting sindoor shouted slogans supporting the military operation against Pakistan.

"We support Modi for Operation Sindoor to teach Pakistan a tough lesson," says Bindu Devi, a middle-aged housewife who was spotted waving the Tri-colour near the Bihar museum.

Adds Sanjana Devi, a young woman, "Sindoor symbolises our culture, honour and dignity. Modiji has acted rightly against Pakistan by naming it Operation Sindoor. We have assembled here to thank and support him."

"Look, I am not keeping well but still came out of my house in this hot and humid weather to support Modi for Operation Sindoor," says Nahesh Kumar Singh, an elderly gentleman, Tricolour in hand.

IMAGE: Modi inaugurates the new terminal building at the Jayaprakash Narayan international airport, May 29, 2025.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated the Jayaprakash Narayan international airport's new terminal building constructed at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore (Rs 12 billion) and also laid the foundation stone for a new civil enclave at Bihta airport, located about 30 km away from Patna.

Modi will launch development projects worth Rs 50,000 crore (Rs 500 billion) during his visit to Bihar, which goes to the polls in a few months' time.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff