News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Police register 93 FIRs over Haryana violence, 46 in Nuh alone

Police register 93 FIRs over Haryana violence, 46 in Nuh alone

Source: PTI
August 03, 2023 18:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A total of 176 people have been arrested and 78 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, a top state government official said in Chandigarh on Thursday.

IMAGE: Policemen on Nuh's streets. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional chief secretary (home) T V S N Prasad also said 93 FIRs have been registered, including 46 in Nuh, 23 in Gurugram, three in Faridabad, three in Rewari, and 18 in Palwal.

”We have to take a full comprehensive view of the situation. Provocative or false information should not be spread on social media,” Prasad said while addressing the media.

 

He said those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared. ”We will come down very heavily whoever tries to disturb law and order,” Prasad added.

The additional chief secretary said the situation is fast returning to normalcy. ”I would say it has returned to normalcy. We have adequate forces. The Centre was requested and 24 companies of central forces were provided,” he added.

He said that a battalion of IRB has been deployed in Nuh.

”Very soon in Mewat, we will set up a Rapid Action Force Centre, which will be permanently stationed,” he further said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
VHP protests in Noida, seeks aid for Nuh victims' kin
VHP protests in Noida, seeks aid for Nuh victims' kin
Haryana to scan SM posts after Nuh violence
Haryana to scan SM posts after Nuh violence
Scenes Of Mayhem In Haryana's Nuh
Scenes Of Mayhem In Haryana's Nuh
Eng's Bazball against India will fascinating: Hussain
Eng's Bazball against India will fascinating: Hussain
Wrestler Bajrang summoned by Delhi court
Wrestler Bajrang summoned by Delhi court
Ace The BFF Twinning Game...
Ace The BFF Twinning Game...
Teen Bhat among probables for Asian Cup qualifiers
Teen Bhat among probables for Asian Cup qualifiers
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mosque set on fire in Haryana's Nuh in fresh incident

Mosque set on fire in Haryana's Nuh in fresh incident

Haryana violence: Dy CM blames VHP, promises action

Haryana violence: Dy CM blames VHP, promises action

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances