Shooting down own chopper was big mistake: IAF chief

October 04, 2019 14:32 IST

Air Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday described the Indian Air Force shooting down its helicopter in Kashmir on February 27, when Indian and Pakistani forces engaged in a dogfight, as a "big mistake" and said punitive action is being taken against the guilty.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A surface-to-air missile of the Indian Air Force brought down the Mi-17 aircraft in Kashmir's Budgam on the morning of February 27 when the Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a fierce dogfight.

The operational preparedness of the IAF has been of a very high order and it achieved a number of operational milestones last year, including the Balakot strikes, Bhadauria said at the Indian Air Force's annual press conference.

The IAF is prepared to meet any contingency and does not rest on past laurels, Bhadauria said.

Ahead of the press conference, the IAF also showed representational video clips of the Balakot strikes.

WATCH: IAF's promotional video on the Balakot aerial strikes

Pakistan lost an F-16 and India a MiG-21 in aerial engagement with the Pakistan Air Force a day after the Balakot strikes, IAF chief Bhadauria said.

Talking about the IAF shooting down its own Mi-17 helicopter in Budgam on the morning of February 27, he said it was a "big mistake on our part".

A Court of Inquiry has submitted its report and the IAF is taking punitive action against the guilty, he said.

Disciplinary action is being taken against two officers in the shooting down of the chopper, the IAF chief said.

A surface-to-air missile of the Indian Air Force brought down the Mi-17 aircraft in Kashmir's Budgam on the morning of February 27 when the Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a fierce dogfight, a high-level probe had concluded in August.

Bhadauria also said acquisition of Rafale aircraft and S400 air defence systems will greatly enhance IAF's operational capabilities.