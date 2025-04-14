Shooting Down Drones: India Joins US, Russia, China

'DRDO is working on a number of technologies that will give India Star Wars capability.'

IMAGE: The Mk-II(A) Laser-Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation to shoot down aerial targets, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

India has joined a select league of nations, including the US, China and Russia, with the capability of shooting down fixed-wing drones and swarm drones using a high-energy 30-kilowatt laser beam.

The successful trial of the Mk-II(A) Laser-Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system was showcased at the National Open Air Range in Kurnool on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Speaking with ANI, Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairman Samir V Kamat said, "As far as I know, the United States, Russia and China have demonstrated this capability. Israel is also working on similar capabilities. I would say we are the fourth or fifth country in the world to demonstrate this system."

Kamat said that this is just the "beginning of the journey", adding that DRDO is working on a number of technologies "that will give us Star Wars capability."

The indigenously designed and developed Mk-II(A) DEW system was demonstrated in its entire spectrum of capability by engaging fixed-wing drones at long range, thwarting a multiple drone attack and destroying enemy surveillance sensors and antennae.

DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences, Hyderabad, developed the system along with LRDE, IRDE, DLRL and academic institutions and Indian industries.

Once detected by radar or by its inbuilt Electro Optic system, a laser-DEW can engage targets at the speed of light and use an intense beam of powerful light (a laser beam) to cut through the target, leading to structural failure or more impactful results if a warhead is targeted.

The proliferation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the emergence of drone swarms as asymmetric threats are driving the demand for directed energy weapons with counter-UAS and counter-swarm capabilities.

DEW will soon replace traditional kinetic weapons and missile defence systems due to its ease of operation and cost-effectiveness.

The cost of firing it for a few seconds is equivalent to the cost of a couple of litres of petrol.

IMAGE: Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat speaks to the media about the Mk-II(A) Laser-Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system.

IMAGE: The DRDO scientists who worked on the Mk-II(A) Laser-Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system with DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat.

Photographs curated by and feature presented by Manisha Kotian/Rediff