HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Shooting Down Drones: India Joins US, Russia, China

Shooting Down Drones: India Joins US, Russia, China

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 14, 2025 10:59 IST

x

'DRDO is working on a number of technologies that will give India Star Wars capability.'

IMAGE: The Mk-II(A) Laser-Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation to shoot down aerial targets, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

India has joined a select league of nations, including the US, China and Russia, with the capability of shooting down fixed-wing drones and swarm drones using a high-energy 30-kilowatt laser beam.

The successful trial of the Mk-II(A) Laser-Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system was showcased at the National Open Air Range in Kurnool on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Speaking with ANI, Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairman Samir V Kamat said, "As far as I know, the United States, Russia and China have demonstrated this capability. Israel is also working on similar capabilities. I would say we are the fourth or fifth country in the world to demonstrate this system."

Kamat said that this is just the "beginning of the journey", adding that DRDO is working on a number of technologies "that will give us Star Wars capability."

The indigenously designed and developed Mk-II(A) DEW system was demonstrated in its entire spectrum of capability by engaging fixed-wing drones at long range, thwarting a multiple drone attack and destroying enemy surveillance sensors and antennae.

DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences, Hyderabad, developed the system along with LRDE, IRDE, DLRL and academic institutions and Indian industries.

Once detected by radar or by its inbuilt Electro Optic system, a laser-DEW can engage targets at the speed of light and use an intense beam of powerful light (a laser beam) to cut through the target, leading to structural failure or more impactful results if a warhead is targeted.

The proliferation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the emergence of drone swarms as asymmetric threats are driving the demand for directed energy weapons with counter-UAS and counter-swarm capabilities.

DEW will soon replace traditional kinetic weapons and missile defence systems due to its ease of operation and cost-effectiveness.

The cost of firing it for a few seconds is equivalent to the cost of a couple of litres of petrol.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat speaks to the media about the Mk-II(A) Laser-Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system.

 

IMAGE: The DRDO scientists who worked on the Mk-II(A) Laser-Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system with DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat.

 

 

Photographs curated by and feature presented by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How India can NEUTRALISE Enemy Drones
How India can NEUTRALISE Enemy Drones
Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?
Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?
'Drones extremely dangerous addition to Pak terror'
'Drones extremely dangerous addition to Pak terror'
Drones: Bleeding India Without War
Drones: Bleeding India Without War
Officials flag drone threat to strategic installations
Officials flag drone threat to strategic installations

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2025: 7 Rituals You Should Know

webstory image 2

48 Hours In Delhi? 5 Must-See Dilli Places

webstory image 3

8 Most Expensive Space Missions

VIDEOS

Raja Kumari spotted at Word Magazine's Gala 20251:30

Raja Kumari spotted at Word Magazine's Gala 2025

Russia-Ukraine War: Panic, mayhem in Sumy city as Moscow unleashes ballistic missile3:16

Russia-Ukraine War: Panic, mayhem in Sumy city as Moscow...

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, walks the ramp with grace and style1:09

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, walks the ramp with grace...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD