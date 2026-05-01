How Irrfan Khan's Romanticism Influenced 'Piku'

Director Shoojit Sircar reveals how Irrfan Khan's romantic sensibilities nearly changed the ending of the beloved film 'Piku', showcasing the late actor's creative input.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shoojit Sircar/Instagram

Key Points Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan's romantic nature influenced 'Piku'.

Irrfan Khan suggested a romantic alteration to the final scene of 'Piku'.

Shoojit Sircar fondly remembers Irrfan Khan's contribution to cinema.

Irrfan Khan's death anniversary was commemorated with a documentary screening.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says the 'romantic' sensibilities of Irrfan Khan, his late friend and the lead actor of "Piku", almost altered the final scene of the 2015 film.

At a special screening of "A Story That Refused to Die", the documentary on Irrfan's film "Paan Singh Tomar", the director fondly recalled the romantic side of the late actor.

Irrfan Khan's Role in 'Piku'

The comedy-drama narrated a heartwarming story about a father and daughter, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Irrfan played the role of Rana Chaudhary, a witty and charming taxi business owner, who drives Piku (Padukone) and her father to Kolkata.

"Not many people know that Irrfan was a romantic person. While we were shooting the last sequence of 'Piku' where they (Deepika and Irrfan) are playing badminton and then it was cut.

"Irrfan came to me and said, 'Should I not go inside (the house)?' I was like, 'Why do you want to go inside?'. He was like, 'I should rather go inside (the house), since it's a romantic film, and the house help comes, I'll go.' I was like, 'We can shoot it as an option' and he insisted that I keep this in the final edit. We shot that but I didn't keep it during the final edit," Shoojit said.

Remembering Irrfan Khan's Legacy

Irrfan, the versatile star of films such as "Paan Singh Tomar", "The Lunchbox", "Hindi Medium", and "Maqbool", died at the age of 54 in April 2020 after a battle with cancer.

The director, known for movies "Vicky Donor", "Madras Cafe", "Sardar Uddham" and "I Want To Talk", said that Irrfan remains a constant presence in his creative process.

"Whenever I write something, I think of Irrfan. He would bring soul and heart to a film without doing much, but just being there. When I would write something, I would be rest assured that Irrfan is there in the film and he will add something and it will make sense."

Documentary Screening on Irrfan's Death Anniversary

The documentary was screened on the sixth death anniversary of Irrfan on April 29 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Shoojit said he was captivated watching the documentary, which he felt, mirrored Irrfan's fascination about the magic of cinema.

"We know how difficult it is to shoot behind-the-scenes of a film. But the magic of cinema is such that I was enjoying watching it, I was glued into this documentary. Irrfan also would often talk about the magic of cinema," he added.