'It's Not Easy Living Every Day Without You'

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 29, 2025 14:28 IST

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan and Shoojit Sircar on the sets of Piku. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shoojit Sircar/Instagram

Shoojit Sircar penned a heartfelt note to his dear friend Irrfan Khan on the latter's fifth death anniversary on April 29. The duo had worked together in 2015's Piku, which remains a favourite film for many of us.

'Dear Irrfan, Friend, wherever you are, I know you're doing well and have probably made many new friends there.

'I'm sure people have fallen in love with your charm, as we all have. Here, I'm doing fine.

'But there's one thing you might not be aware of Irrfan - just how much you're loved and missed here. You'd be surprised :)

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shoojit Sircar/Instagram

'I miss our jhal muri sessions and the laughter we shared.

'Your discussions on the magic of life were always fascinating. I cherish those moments.

'Remember our long conversations about spiritualism and science when you were in London? Those talks were incredibly deep.

I've got the books you recommended, and I often think about our discussions on life and death. Your smile and those mystical eyes of yours are etched in my memory.

'It's not easy living every day without you; there's a huge vacuum.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shoojit Sircar/Instagram

'Irfaan, I wanted to let you know that Babil and Ayan are doing well.

'Babil and I play football together, and I've become a bit of a guardian to him.

'Don't worry, I'm looking out for him. Sutapa and I talk often.

'Me and Ronnie, we've just finished a film project with Babil.

'He's growing into a fine artist, slowly carving his own space in the industry.

'I'm sure he's on the right path, just like you always envisioned.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shoojit Sircar/Instagram

'I know you're watching over us from wherever you are, and that's a comfort.

'There's so much to talk about, but for now, I'll just say adieu, friend. Lots of love. Warmly, Shoojit Da.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Irrfan Khan, among India's finest actors, passes away
'If I was intelligent enough, I would not have dreamt of becoming an actor'
'Irrfan did not show us that he was not well'
Irrfan: 'I'm happy to be back'
'Irrfan's not going to die'

