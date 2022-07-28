News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shocking! 39 MP school kids jabbed with same syringe; vaccinator booked

Shocking! 39 MP school kids jabbed with same syringe; vaccinator booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 28, 2022 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A vaccinator allegedly used the same syringe to administer anti-COVID-19 vaccine to 39 children at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, officials said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

The parents of some of the children on Wednesday observed the vaccinator using the same syringe to inoculate the children and raised an alarm for the gross negligence on his part, they said.

The incident took place at the Jain Higher Secondary School in the city during a mega vaccination drive following which a first information report (FIR) was registered against the vaccinator, identified as Jitendra Ahirwar, a district official said.

 

The 39 children, aged 15 and above, were from Classes 9 to 12, a health official said.

After the parents protested, Sagar's in-charge Collector Kshitij Singhal sent district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr D K Goswami to examine the issue.

Those present at the spot told Goswami that the vaccinator allegedly used the same syringe to vaccinate as many as 39 children, the official said.

After the protest by parents, Ahirwar escaped from the spot and was not found when the CMHO inspected the school.

The accused had switched-off his mobile phone, Goswami said.

An official from Gopal Ganj police station said they have registered an FIR against Ahirwar under Indian Penal Code Section 336 (rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety of others).

On the basis of a report of the CMHO, the collector recommended to the divisional commissioner a departmental probe and action against district vaccination officer Dr Rakesh Roshan, Singhal said.

Meanwhile, health officials examined all the 39 children.

The reports of 19 of them were found to be normal and the reports of the remaining children were awaited, Goswami said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How parents enabled Covid vax trials for children
How parents enabled Covid vax trials for children
Should Children Get COVID-19 Vaccine?
Should Children Get COVID-19 Vaccine?
When the State controls vaccination...
When the State controls vaccination...
2 SPs shunted, 6 cops suspended for Guj hooch tragedy
2 SPs shunted, 6 cops suspended for Guj hooch tragedy
Global gold demand in Q1 falls 8% to 948.4 tonnes
Global gold demand in Q1 falls 8% to 948.4 tonnes
What Sonia said about Adhir's remark on Prez Murmu
What Sonia said about Adhir's remark on Prez Murmu
5 Tips To Spot And Dodge A Dating Scam
5 Tips To Spot And Dodge A Dating Scam
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Covaxin safe for children: Bharat Biotech

Covaxin safe for children: Bharat Biotech

PHOTOS: India begins vaccinating 12-14 age group

PHOTOS: India begins vaccinating 12-14 age group

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances