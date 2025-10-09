Bihar's 'Singham' Roars Into Battle

Former IPS officer Shivdeep Lande, the popular Maharashtra-born 'supercop' calls Bihar his 'karmabhoomi.'

IMAGE: Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande/Facebook

Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, 49, one of Bihar's most popular police officers, will contest the Bihar assembly election as an Independent candidate.

He announced his candidature on Facebook Live on October 8.

Lande, a 2006 batch Indian Police Service officer, hails from Akola in Maharashtra.

He served in Bihar for 18 years gaining a formidable reputation for his dashing persona and action against eve-teasers as superintendent of police, Patna.

He also stood out for action against the stone mafia in Rohtas and operations against Maoists in Munger.

He served five years on deputation in Maharashtra.

Lande resigned as inspector general of police in Purnea in September 2024 and formed the Hind Sena party in April 2025.

Since the party's application for registration with the Election Commission had not come through till the model code of conduct came into force in Bihar, he decided to contest as an Independent, he said.

The former 'supercop' will be contesting from Jamalpur and Araria.

Jamalpur was his first posting as assistant superintendent of police.

'This land of Bihar has shaped me into the person I am. I resigned to pay back my debt to this land.'

'The beginning of my journey into Shivdeep Lande began in Munger (district HQ of Jamalpur),' Lande said in his Facebook Live address.

'I wore the police uniform for 18 years. I may have hung it up, but it is second nature to me. It has become my skin.'

IMAGE: During his two-day tour of Lakhisarai and Munger, he reached the world famous Ashok Dham (Shri Indra Damneshwar Mahadev temple) located in Lakhisarai and prayed for world welfare. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande/Facebook

Lande also served as superintendent of police Araria, the second seat he will be contesting from. 'Araria is among the most backward districts in India. I fought a long battle when I was posted there and will continue the fight,' he said.

'I have led many operations from the front while I was in the police force and I will do the same for the many who have reposed their faith in me, especially youth.'

Since his retirement from the IPS, he has conducted several marathons in different districts of Bihar to connect with the youth.

IMAGE: Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande takes part in a 'Run For Self' event in Munger. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande/Facebook

Lande was offered a ticket from several parties, he revealed, but he declined because he wanted to follow his own principals -- humanity, justice, service.

'I have chosen my own path,' he said in his address and told listeners that he had travelled through Bihar, meeting students, farmers, unemployed, doctors, engineers and migrants.

'The deep-rooted problems need a sustained, long struggle to end it.'

'I am not fighting this election. You are. You will be voting for yourself. I am just the means,' he urged prospective voters.

'If you believe in me, fight with me.'

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff