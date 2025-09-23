Gau Bhakts To Enter Poll Fray In Bihar

'The Bihar assembly polls will open the eyes of everyone once the Gau Bhakts receive votes.'

A group of self-proclaimed gau bhakts (cow devotees), who claim to be champions of Sanatani values, are set to contest the Bihar assembly elections, seeking votes on the issue of cow protection and a total ban on cow slaughter.

As pre-election activities heat up across the state, Swami Avimukteshwaranand of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand is leading an ongoing Gau Mata Sankalp Yatra (Pledge for Mother Cow Procession) through poll-bound Bihar.

The yatra aims to woo voters with its anti-cow-slaughter message and is reportedly receiving a positive response.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand announced last week that he would make cow protection a major issue in the elections.

"Gau Bhakts will contest the Bihar assembly elections as independent candidates from all 243 seats," he declared. "They will seek votes for a ban on cow slaughter and to declare Gau Mata as 'rashtra mata' (mother of the nation) to protect Sanatan Dharma."

He claimed that this is a first-of-its-kind political move, with candidates running solely to protect cows, which he described as the foundation of both Sanatani faith and culture.

"Never before have voters cast their ballots solely on the issue of stopping cow slaughter in the country," he said. "For the first time, this will happen in Bihar, as voters will have the option to express their support for this cause."

The swami has clarified that the Gaud Bhakt Sangatan is not a political party and has no desire to become one.

According to him, the names of the independent candidates will be revealed only after completion of the nomination process to avoid any possibility of rejection during scrutiny.

"The Bihar assembly polls will open the eyes of everyone once the Gau Bhakts receive votes," he stated. "All political parties will have to listen to us and consider our issue."

He expressed frustration that despite assurances and promises over the past 70 years, no political party has taken concrete steps to ban cow slaughter.

"Now we want a guarantee from the political parties and the government," he insisted. He added that they were "forced to go to the voters" after approaching all political parties on the issue with little success.

To mobilise support, the Gau Mata Sankalp Yatra was launched in Sitamarhi last week and is set to cover all 38 district headquarters in the state.

"During this state-wide yatra, we will appeal to people to support and vote for those who resolve to stop cow slaughter," the swami said.

"Not only is cow slaughter continuing within the country due to the lack of seriousness from political parties, but beef is being shamelessly exported for dollars," he said.

