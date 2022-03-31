Shiv Sena-NCP Leaders Facing ED Heat

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with Ministers Dilip Walse Patil, Jayant Patil and others stage a protest at Mahatma Gandhi's statue near Mantralaya, the state government headquarters in Mumbai, February 24, 2022 after the arrest of state minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate. Photograph: ANI Photo.

After the Maharashtra 2019 assembly election, when Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar aligned with the Shiv Sena and Congress to deny the Bharatiya Janata Party a second chance at power in the state, the tussle between the BJP and the three allies, who formed the government under the Maha Vikas Aghadi, is getting murkier day by day.

The central government, in its typical sledgehammer style, has unleashed the might of its investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate against leaders of Pawar's NCP and the Shiv Sena.

Nawab Malik, who emerged as the voice of the NCP, has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of buying benami property from fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar 22 years ago.

Mumbai's famed 'tere ko mein dekh loonga' idiom has seeped into the state's politics, with the ED's tentacles reaching even Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar whose property worth Rs 6.45 crore (Rs 64.5 million) was attached in what is termed the Pushpak Bullion case.

Who are the Shiv Sena and NCP leaders facing ED heat?

A checklist assembled by Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff.com.