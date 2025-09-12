Ex-CJI Sushila Karki makes history, becomes Nepal's first woman PM

Sushila Karki on Friday made history again, becoming Nepal's first female executive head, leading the country's transitional government. This remarkable achievement follows her earlier milestone in July 2016 when she became Nepal's first woman Chief Justice, reported The Kathmandu Post.

IMAGE: Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. Photograph: ANI Photo/Reuters

Karki was chosen by Nepal's Gen Z protesters who toppled PM KP Sharma Oli's government, receiving the highest votes on Discord.

Karki's selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval, as per The Kathmandu Post.

Karki aims to restore order, hold elections, and ensure Nepal's development. She's acceptable to both youngsters and traditional political forces, praised for judicial independence.

Born on June 7, 1952, in Shankarpur, Biratnagar, Karki's journey to national leadership has been built on decades of legal experience and an unwavering reputation for integrity. After completing her early education in Biratnagar, she went on to earn a master's degree from Banaras Hindu University in India, followed by a Bachelor of Laws from Tribhuvan University in 1978.

She began practising law in 1979, and over the years built a respected legal career serving as president of both the Koshi Zonal Bar Association and the Biratnagar Appellate Bar, before being appointed a Supreme Court justice in 2009. In July 2016, she became Nepal's first woman Chief Justice, known for issuing strong verdicts in high-profile corruption cases.

Though she was nominated to the top court under the Nepali Congress quota, those who have worked closely with her stress that she always maintained judicial independence and never bowed to political pressure. In fact, her tenure ended in June 2017 after a controversial impeachment motion widely viewed as a political attempt to stop her verdict on the police chief appointment was filed against her by the then Sher Bahadur Deuba-led coalition.

Those who have worked with her describe Karki as courageous and possessing the highest level of integrity. She is also known for her spartan way of life, they say. Ananda Mohan Bhattarai, former Supreme Court justice, says Karki and her husband have made significant contributions to the country's democratic movement, according to The Kathmandu Post.

They are true Gandhians, not just in ideology but also in lifestyle. "She has agreed to shoulder such a huge challenge, demonstrating her courage. We all need to support her," said Bhattarai, a former Supreme Court justice who worked with her. "I am fully hopeful that she will lead through the transition period, embracing democratic principles at the highest level."

She has remained very vocal against corruption. During her tenure, her bench issued landmark verdicts in corruption cases against politicians. Though she entered the top court through the Nepali Congress quota, she never compromised her integrity, according to those who know her work.

She is married to Durga Subedi, a Congress leader, who was involved in a plane hijacking in 1973 to fund the anti-Panchayat movement.

"She has always maintained a high level of integrity in her entire life," said senior advocate Bipin Adhikari, professor at Kathmandu University School of Law. He said in these challenging times, she needs a sound team to lead the government. She needs to have good people around to ensure she leads the government successfully, he said.

Some argue that it might be difficult for her to move hand in hand with the way the new generation wants. However, Bhattarai thinks that should not be a problem.

"Gen Z found a true guardian in her. They have made the best choice," he said.