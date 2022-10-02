News
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde's security beefed up after intelligence input on threat to his life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: October 02, 2022 19:28 IST
Security of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been beefed up following a specific input about a threat to his life, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde greets singer Usha Mangeshkar during the first ever Lata Mangeshkar Awards 2020 and 2021' distribution ceremony organised by directorate of cultural affairs, in Mumbai, September 29, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The state intelligence department on Saturday evening received specific input about the threat to the life of CM Shinde, the official said.

 

State intelligence commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre confirmed the threat.

"After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister," Dumbre told PTI without elaborating.

Additional security has been provided to the CM, who enjoys a Z Plus category security cover, he said.

Security has also been stepped up at Shinde's private residence in Thane and the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, he said.

Shinde is scheduled to address his first Dussehra rally at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai on October 5.

He became the chief minister in June this year after his rebellion with Shiv Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Notably, Shinde had received a threat letter suspected to have been sent by Maoists last October when he was the urban development minister and also guardian minister of Gadchiroli district, affected by Maoist threat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Requested Uddhav 3-4 times to go with BJP: Shinde
All Is Not Well With Shinde Govt In Maharashtra
If I started speaking...: Shinde's warning to Uddhav
Mukesh, Rajat get maiden India call-up for SA ODIs
Kejriwal woos Guj Hindus with Rs 40/day for each cow
Bihar minister resigns over criticising own govt
125 dead in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede
The War Against Coronavirus

