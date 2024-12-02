News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Shinde's contribution should be duly recognised: Sena leader

Shinde's contribution should be duly recognised: Sena leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 02, 2024 23:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The assembly polls were fought under Eknath Shinde's leadership and it is now up to the Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership to decide on how to maintain his stature, the caretaker Maharashtra chief minister's aide and former state minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Monday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, in Satara on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shinde's contribution should be duly recognised, Kesarkar said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Though the Mahayuti, comprising the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, won 230 out of 288 assembly seats in the November 20 polls, results of which were declared on November 23, the formation of a new government has taken time.

 

The BJP earlier announced the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 5 at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our leader has already proven who truly represents the Shiv Sena. Now it is up to Delhi (BJP central leadership) to decide how to maintain his stature. We will not interfere in that decision," Kesarkar said.

On the delay in government formation, he said, "The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5. But many baseless rumours are being circulated. Eknath Shinde, as the caretaker chief minister, has no role in these delays. The BJP's internal selection process is their matter. Shinde has already conveyed that he will accept any decision made by them."

He dismissed reports of dissatisfaction or discord within the Mahayuti, describing them as misinformation spread by the opposition.

"This is a significant victory for us because it comes after years of vote polarisation. We fought the election under Eknath Shinde's leadership, and his contribution should be duly recognised. Opposition leaders, after securing very few seats, are now looking for excuses and creating unnecessary speculation," Kesarkar said.

Asking leaders and the media to refrain from making speculative comments about the Mahayuti, Kesarkar said, "Three parties working together require discussions. This is normal. It does not mean anyone is upset. Shinde is not unhappy, and the alliance is firmly united."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Is Eknath Shinde's son getting dy CM's post? He says...
Is Eknath Shinde's son getting dy CM's post? He says...
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'
Wedding bells for India's badminton queen PV Sindhu
Wedding bells for India's badminton queen PV Sindhu
Jamshedpur's Sanan steals the show with stunning goal
Jamshedpur's Sanan steals the show with stunning goal
Farmers give 7-day ultimatum as Delhi march stopped
Farmers give 7-day ultimatum as Delhi march stopped
Sukhbir Badal ordered to clean shoes at Golden Temple
Sukhbir Badal ordered to clean shoes at Golden Temple
More like this
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on December 4
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on December 4
Maha govt formation: Nirmala, Rupani named observers
Maha govt formation: Nirmala, Rupani named observers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances